Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

