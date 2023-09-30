Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 350 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.56. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

