Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 3,578 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $4,824,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $196.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.12 and its 200 day moving average is $207.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

