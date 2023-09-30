Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Takes Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Elequin Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8,939.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,558.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at $487,745.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,558.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,745.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,893 shares of company stock worth $186,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

General American Investors Company Profile

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

