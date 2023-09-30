Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Dominic Phillips Sells 185,929 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 185,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $4,666,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,452,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Friday, September 15th, Dominic Phillips sold 122,622 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $3,340,223.28.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Dominic Phillips sold 7,249 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $196,085.45.

Samsara Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $32.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IOT

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.