Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 73,446 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 73,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $1,716,433.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,093,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,565,214.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, John Bicket sold 82,628 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,206,993.88.

On Tuesday, September 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,752,191.60.

On Tuesday, August 29th, John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,011,161.60.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, John Bicket sold 47,895 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $1,135,111.50.

On Thursday, August 17th, John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $131,996.76.

On Tuesday, August 15th, John Bicket sold 47,757 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $1,137,094.17.

On Wednesday, August 9th, John Bicket sold 210 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $5,163.90.

On Tuesday, August 1st, John Bicket sold 53,022 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,467,118.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, John Bicket sold 43,632 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,163,665.44.

On Tuesday, July 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,593,272.40.

NYSE IOT opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $32.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Samsara by 90,983.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after acquiring an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,137 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

