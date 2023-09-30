Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $434.99 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

