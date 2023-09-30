Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.20

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.20 and last traded at $68.46, with a volume of 838820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 770.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 57,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 133,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

