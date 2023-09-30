Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Declines By 21.6%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

JRSH opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

