Short Interest in Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Drops By 16.0%

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.4 days.

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. Man Group has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Get Man Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNGPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 275 ($3.36) to GBX 270 ($3.30) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 275 ($3.36) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 297 ($3.63) to GBX 315 ($3.85) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.60) to GBX 296 ($3.61) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Man Group

(Get Free Report)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.