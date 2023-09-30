Short Interest in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Declines By 16.0%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 495,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 2.8 %

POLA opened at $1.11 on Friday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Polar Power ( NASDAQ:POLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 29.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Polar Power in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

