Short Interest in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Grows By 125.9%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the August 31st total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

AES Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AESC opened at $61.17 on Friday. AES has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $104.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

AES Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AES by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AES by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AES by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

