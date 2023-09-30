Short Interest in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Grows By 125.9%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the August 31st total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Shares of AESC opened at $61.17 on Friday. AES has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $104.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78.
In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
