Signify Wealth Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.3% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $434.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

