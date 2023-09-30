SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 118,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the second quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

