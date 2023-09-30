Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading Up 4%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.79 and last traded at $57.03. Approximately 517,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,611,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.5119 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

