Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,548 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,399 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LUV opened at $27.07 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.49.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

