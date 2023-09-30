Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,022,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,401,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SWX opened at $60.45 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 115.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

