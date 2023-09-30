SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,918,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,361 shares.The stock last traded at $37.05 and had previously closed at $36.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

