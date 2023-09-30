Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $13.20. Stratasys shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 829,317 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $930.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,286 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 36,384 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 80,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

