Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 750 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp increased its position in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.22. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

