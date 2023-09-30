Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

