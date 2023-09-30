Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.