Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,172,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,330,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GFEB opened at $30.81 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

