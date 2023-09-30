Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $479,000 in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after acquiring an additional 690,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,350,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after acquiring an additional 159,827 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,109,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,327,000 after acquiring an additional 94,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,942,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after acquiring an additional 823,384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

