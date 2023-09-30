Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,268.7% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 200,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 160,422 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,480,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,051,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,217 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $82.10.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

