Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 863.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,377.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $18.27 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

