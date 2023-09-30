Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.35. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $79.91 and a 52 week high of $104.67.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

