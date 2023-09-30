Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

