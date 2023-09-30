Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $159.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

