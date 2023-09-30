Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

