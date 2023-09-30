Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 16,886 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $54,391,133,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

JPM stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

