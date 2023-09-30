Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 18,359 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 105,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,565,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $26.89 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.