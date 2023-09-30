Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.63 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

