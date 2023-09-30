Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 3,789 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $2,257,075.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,793,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3 %

CRWD stock opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $181.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.24, a PEG ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average is $146.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.