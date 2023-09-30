Summit Global Investments Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 235.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,911,142,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,075 shares of company stock worth $12,472,067 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META opened at $300.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $772.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.12 and a 200-day moving average of $267.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.34.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

