Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares in the company, valued at $188,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, William Trousdale sold 998 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $22,135.64.

On Monday, July 3rd, William Trousdale sold 443 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $9,932.06.

Shares of SNCY opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $831.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

