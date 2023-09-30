Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Major Shareholder Eli Samaha Purchases 12,196 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 12,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $259,774.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,681,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,822,531.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Eli Samaha acquired 7,553 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $160,878.90.

On Thursday, September 21st, Eli Samaha acquired 8,884 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Eli Samaha acquired 197,705 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SNV opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

