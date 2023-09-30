Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 172,372 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

