Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 737,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 41,865 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.96% of U.S. Silica worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,934,000 after purchasing an additional 107,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after buying an additional 422,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after buying an additional 529,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 269,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,863,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after buying an additional 180,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $406.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.79 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $583,504.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,183 shares in the company, valued at $19,953,712.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

