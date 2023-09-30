Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Dover worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dover by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Dover
In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dover Price Performance
DOV opened at $139.51 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.
Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dover Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.
