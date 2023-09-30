Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sysco were worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 107,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 85,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Shares of SYY opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

