Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.94 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

LHX opened at $174.12 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.14 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.12 and a 200-day moving average of $188.47.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.87.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

