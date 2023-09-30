Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,043 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

