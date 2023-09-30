Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $297.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.97 and a 200-day moving average of $316.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

