Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.68.

CHTR opened at $439.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $457.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

