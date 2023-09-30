Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average is $103.87. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $79.37 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

