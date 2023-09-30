Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,901 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

