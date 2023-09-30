Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,008 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,810 shares of company stock worth $16,548,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

