Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 169,657 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,657 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MetLife were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after buying an additional 5,444,254 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,142,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,131,000 after buying an additional 1,158,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

