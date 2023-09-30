Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 174,243 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174,243 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newmont were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $6,966,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.66%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

